Diploma in Handloom and Technology to be launched in Telangana

Plans have been laid to commence the course temporarily on September 18 from Telugu University campus.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 2 August 2024, 09:33 PM

Hyderabad: The State government has approved permission for launching three-year diploma course in Handloom and Technology through Indian Institute of Handloom Technology from the 2024-25 academic year.

Plans have been laid to commence the course temporarily on September 18 from Telugu University campus. Once the permanent campus comes up at Handloom Park, Kamamukkala village under Pochampally mandal, classes would be conducted from the premises.

Persons with minimum tenth standard qualification and aged between 18 and 23 years (SC/ ST candidates exempted till 25 years) are eligible for admissions. During the course, the candidates would be paid a monthly stipend of Rs.2,500, said a press release.