Direct English Launches Its Second Centre In India At Hyderabad

Direct English launches its second centre in India at Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 21 January 2024, 07:01 PM

Hyderabad: The UK-based English learning platform, Direct English, the 120-year-old Linguaphone Group, has commenced its operations in Hyderabad’s KBHB colony on Sunday, marking its first centre in South India and second in the country overall.

The platform aims to aid students and professionals in enhancing their communication skills, enabling them to excel in their respective fields.

Rev. Fr. Anthony Sagayaraj, Academic Council, Principal, St. Joseph College inaugurated the centre in the presence of academicians. The tailor-made courses are developed by globally acknowledged linguistic experts like Louis Alexander, the founder of the platform, and other language educators. The program combines cutting-edge technology with proven teaching methodologies.

“Direct English is reaffirming its commitment to fostering excellence in English communication skills in this part of the country and thereby help aspiring students, brilliant professionals, passionate individuals to make a mark in their domains and excel on the world stage”, said Sonya Choudhary, Managing Director of Direct English, India.

The program’s curriculum covers all aspects of language acquisition, from grammar and vocabulary to practical conversation skills. The multimedia resources aid students engage in immersive learning experiences, with interactive lessons, language and real-world simulations.