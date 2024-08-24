Director VV Vinayak undergoes major liver surgery in Hyderabad

He had been unwell for some time, but reports suggest he is now stable after the surgery.
Hyderabad: Tagore director V.V. Vinayak has recently undergone a major liver surgery at Kamineni Hospital in L.B. Nagar, here in Hyderabad.
He had been unwell for some time, but reports suggest he is now stable after the surgery. Fans and well-wishers are praying for his speedy recovery. Further information regarding his health condition is awaited.
On the professional front, Vinayak’s last project was the Hindi remake of ‘Chatrapathi’ starring Bellamkonda Sai Srinivas. Unfortunately, the film was not well-received, and Vinayak has not announced any new projects since.