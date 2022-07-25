Discovery+ unveils first look of ‘Secrets of the Kohinoor’

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:15 PM, Mon - 25 July 22

Hyderabad: Following the roaring success of ‘Secrets Of Sinauli: Discovery Of The Century’, the viewers were eagerly waiting for more. The wait finally comes to an end as the successful duo of Director Neeraj Pandey and National Award-winning actor Manoj Bajpayee reunite to enthral the audience with yet another riveting watch on Discovery+.

Slated to launch on August 4, the brand unveiled the first look of their latest docu-series – ‘Secrets Of The Kohinoor’ which, through its sharp storytelling, deep research and impressive creative treatment, will make for a documentary on one of India’s untold stories, just as timeless as the famed diamond.

Sharing his thoughts, acclaimed director Neeraj Pandey said, “After the overwhelming success of ‘Secrets of Sinauli’, I am extremely delighted to collaborate with Discovery+ and Manoj Bajpayee once more for the ‘Secrets’ franchise with ‘Secrets of the Kohinoor’. Manoj’s extraordinary storytelling expertise makes him the most suitable choice to narrate the journey of the infamous Kohinoor that most of us have heard about but have never been able to call our own. I am certain that this historical ride will fascinate viewers across the globe.”

The docu-series is produced by acclaimed Bollywood director Neeraj Pandey’s Friday Storytellers and directed by Raghav Jairath. As the power-packed combination comes back together, the audience can only imagine the magic that they will create on-screen!

Watch this space to know more about this exciting series premiering on August 4 only on the Discovery+ streaming platform.