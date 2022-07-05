Disha Patani doesn’t skip the gym even for a day

Hyderabad: Disha Patani is hands down one of the fittest actors in the town today. She has always been very committed to her workout routine, considering it a non-negotiable in her day. Disha by far is the most dedicated person you will meet when it comes to fitness. She trains every day for an hour.

Recently, Disha took to her social media to share her latest workout achievement in the gym. Taking to the caption, she wrote “Just another day in the life…”. Fans showered her with compliments.

On the work front, the actor is currently busy promoting her forthcoming film ‘Ek Villain Returns’. Announcing a song release, she wrote on Facebook on Tuesday, “The wait is finally over!

#GalliyanReturns from Ek Villain Returns is officially OUT NOW!

Tune in now:

#EkVillainReturns, in cinemas this Villaintines Day – 29th July 2022 (sic).”

Apart from that, a few months ago Disha finished shooting for Dharma production’s ‘Yodha’ starring Sidharth Malhotra.

