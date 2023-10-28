Disha Patani masters flying kick in new video

Disha frequently treats her fans to workout videos showcasing impressive action sequences.

By ANI Published Date - 02:45 PM, Sat - 28 October 23

Mumbai: Actor Disha Patani has not only amazed everyone with her fashion game but also with her fitness regime.

Disha usually shares her workout videos with her fans in which she can be seen doing amazing action sequences.

Taking to Instagram story on Saturday, Disha shared a new video from her training sessions.



The clip showcased her practising flying kick at the gym. Wearing a white sports tank top and grey joggers.

Today, Disha is an inspiration for many, especially to the youth, and her social media posts inspire many. The actress never misses a day in the gym despite her busy schedule.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Disha will be seen sharing screen space with Siddharth Malhotra in ‘Yodha’, which will be out on December 8. The film will clash with Katrina Kaif’s ‘Merry Christmas’.

Disha also has ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ in her pipeline. The film is also headlined by stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas and Deepika Padukone.

Helmed by Nag Ashwin and produced by Vyjayanthi Movies, Kalki 2898 AD has a global release date of January 12, 2024. The film will be out in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and English.