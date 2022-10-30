Sunday, Oct 30, 2022
Home | Entertainment | Disney Unveils Its First Plus Size Heroine Fans Elated

Disney unveils its first plus-size heroine; fans elated

By Telangana Today
Published: Published Date - 01:45 PM, Sun - 30 October 22
Disney unveils its first plus-size heroine; fans elated
Directed by Hillary Bradfield, the film reportedly follows the story of a young plus-size ballet dancer named Bianca, who battles her own reflection, overcoming doubt and fear by channelling her inner strength, grace and power.

Hyderabad: The American multinational mass media ‘Disney’ has created its first plus-size protagonist for its animated short-film ‘Reflect’, which is about body dysmorphia. People all around took to Twitter to appreciate this decision and expressed their perspectives on the short-film.

Directed by Hillary Bradfield, the film reportedly follows the story of a young plus-size ballet dancer named Bianca, who battles her own reflection, overcoming doubt and fear by channelling her inner strength, grace and power.

Though the film was earlier released on Hotstar in September as a part of the studio’s Short Circuit Experimental Films series, many users are now taking to social media platforms to celebrate it as a win for representation among young girls.

“16 year old me needed this Disney short before I quit ballet because I didn’t want to be the fat girl in class anymore. I’m glad little ones will have this. 10/10 for Reflect! (sic)” a user wrote. “It would be great to see Disney make a feature film in one of these styles….other than the overused 3D we see every day. (sic),” another comment read.

Related News

Latest News