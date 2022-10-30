Disney unveils its first plus-size heroine; fans elated

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 01:45 PM, Sun - 30 October 22

Directed by Hillary Bradfield, the film reportedly follows the story of a young plus-size ballet dancer named Bianca, who battles her own reflection, overcoming doubt and fear by channelling her inner strength, grace and power.

Hyderabad: The American multinational mass media ‘Disney’ has created its first plus-size protagonist for its animated short-film ‘Reflect’, which is about body dysmorphia. People all around took to Twitter to appreciate this decision and expressed their perspectives on the short-film.

Though the film was earlier released on Hotstar in September as a part of the studio’s Short Circuit Experimental Films series, many users are now taking to social media platforms to celebrate it as a win for representation among young girls.

An all-new Short Circuit Experimental Film has arrived! Stream “Reflect” and all the Short Circuit Experimental Films by Walt Disney Animation Studios artists now on @DisneyPlus. 🩰 🎆 pic.twitter.com/c0gw5U4ecc — Disney Animation (@DisneyAnimation) September 14, 2022

“16 year old me needed this Disney short before I quit ballet because I didn’t want to be the fat girl in class anymore. I’m glad little ones will have this. 10/10 for Reflect! (sic)” a user wrote. “It would be great to see Disney make a feature film in one of these styles….other than the overused 3D we see every day. (sic),” another comment read.

16 year old me needed this Disney short before I quit ballet because I didn’t want to be the fat girl in class anymore. I’m glad little ones will have this. 10/10 for Reflect! https://t.co/WAqEt3Tdpa — Meg Potter (@MeganPotter_) October 26, 2022

It's no coincidence that I stopped enjoying dance around the time I started being bullied about, and started hating, my body. I quit dance when I was 9.

I cannot imagine how differently things would have turned out for me if this existed when I was a kid. Thank you @disney https://t.co/MDncVv5LFu — Jamie The Human (@jcooper311) October 29, 2022

Small minded people. Disney isn't promoting obesity. Stop it. Self love and positivity is important. No matter what size you are. Guess what? Sometimes people have underlying issues. Example: thyroid problems, hormonal problems, depression, etc. Stop hating. Congrats Disney. — Chandra A (@canasmom23) October 29, 2022