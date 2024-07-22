Hyderabad: Rachakonda Special Operations Team arrests drug smugglers

The police seized 40 kilograms of poppy straw, 10 grams of MDMA and cash Rs. 10,000 from them.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 22 July 2024, 03:11 PM

Poppy/ Heroine seized by the Rachakonda police.

Hyderabad: The Jawaharnagar police along with the Rachakonda Special Operations Team arrested two persons who were allegedly involved in drug smuggling and using.

The police seized 40 kilograms of poppy straw, 10 grams of MDMA and cash Rs. 10,000 from them.

Also Read Bengaluru resident caught selling MDMA in Hyderabad

The arrested persons have been identified as Oma Ram alias Om Prakash (35), a carpenter from Rajasthan and Sanwala Ram, (33), a native of Rajasthan and residing at Lingampally. The prime suspect Vikas alias Mukesh (32) is absconding.

According to the police, Oma Prakash and Sanwala Ram, came in contact with Vikas a few months ago and started purchasing poppy straw and MDMA drug from him.

“Prakash and Ram were then transporting the contraband to the city through public transport to avoid getting caught. After reaching the city, they were selling it to the consumers at a higher price and earning money,” said Rachakonda CP, G Sudheer Babu.

The police are in the process of identifying all the persons who were purchasing the contraband from Prakash.

The Rachakonda police appealed to the people to inform them about any kind of activities pertaining to drug and assured the identity of the informant will be kept confidential.