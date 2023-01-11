Disney+Hotstar announces one of its biggest shows for 2023 ‘The Night Manager’

Hyderabad: Kicking off the New Year with power and scale, Disney+ Hotstar announces one of its biggest shows for 2023 ‘The Night Manager’. A high-octane thriller wrapped in lavish drama and picturesque sights, the Hotstar Specials’ series brings together a power-pair – Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur in never-seen-before characters along with Sobhita Dhulipala, Tillotama Shome, Saswata Chatterjee, and Ravi Behl, among others.

It’s gripping, it’s layered, it’s complex… it’s everything one can expect in a thrilling package. Created and Directed by Sandeep Modi and co-directed by Priyanka Ghosh, the series is produced by The Ink Factory and Banijay Asia and will release soon on Disney+ Hotstar.

Director Sandeep Modi, said, “This is my second association with Disney+ Hotstar and we’ve tried to raise the bar with this show, be it the storytelling, scale or technical finesse. It’s always exhilarating and exasperating in equal measures to helm such a big show and I am super excited to present this tale of espionage, revenge and betrayal to the world.”

“I have always loved working on differentiated content and characters. The first time I read the script, I just fell in love with the character of Shelly Rungta. Shelly is a powerful man, a philanthropist and a perfect balance of wit and evil with imperceptible menace just like the story of the show – a perfect blend of entertainment and great storytelling. I thoroughly enjoyed working with some of the finest from the industry and one of the leading OTT platforms – Disney+ Hotstar,” said Anil Kapoor, who is eagerly waiting to see audience’s reaction to the show.

Aditya Roy Kapur added, “I have always wanted to perform a multi-layered character in a series with a complex narrative arc, and when the platform approached me to play the title role in ‘The Night Manager’, I knew this was just the one I’d been looking for! My character Shaan is the kind of person who can effortlessly make people believe whatever he wants them to, and that perfectly mirrors what we as actors strive to achieve with our craft. I’m glad that the Disney+ Hotstar team and Sandeep Modi gave me this opportunity.”

Based on the popular 1993 novel of the same title by John le Carré and adapted to the present day by David Farr, ‘The Night Manager’ was initially made into a British television series. Directed by Susanne Bier, the 2016 crime drama brought together some brilliant actors such as Tom Hiddleston, Hugh Laurie, Olivia Colman, Tom Hollander, David Harewood and Elizabeth Debicki in key roles.