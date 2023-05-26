Distribution of house-sites in Amaravati is victory to poor: AP CM Jagan

YS Jaganmohan Reddy has described the distribution of house-sites to the poor in the capital region of Amaravati as a victory to the poor

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:25 PM, Fri - 26 May 23

File Photo

Guntur: Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy has described the distribution of house-sites to the poor in the capital region of Amaravati as a victory to the poor.

Addressing a public meeting at Venkatapalem after handing over the house-site pattas to the beneficiaries, he recalled how the affluent sections had gone to the court to stall the programme but the Government went to the Supreme Court to get the verdict in favour of the poor.

“Now the land which cost between Rs 7 lakh and Rs. 10 lakh is being registered in the name of the poor sisters and mothers to usher a social Amaravati of ours,” he stated.

As many as 50,793 poor families were being given the house-sites on the day in 25 layouts of Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) extending over 1,402 acres, he noted, and said while the distribution programme was likely to last one week, the construction was also set to commence in a week’s time.

There would be three options for construction of houses. If they wanted to construct on their wown, Rs.1.8 lakh would be transferred to their bank accounts. In the second option, the construction costs would be credited.

While sand would be supplied free of cost by the government, steel, cement and door frames would be given on a subsidy. There was no question of compromising on quality, he stated.

Jagan also said that apart from the house-sites, about 5,000 TIDCO houses were also being handed over by the government which was constructing them at a cost of Rs.4000 crore. The houses were being handed over for just Re. One, he stated.