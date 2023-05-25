AP govt issues orders for transfer of Medical and Health Department

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:15 PM, Thu - 25 May 23

Hyderabad: The Andhra Pradesh government issued orders on Wednesday for the transfers of state medical and health departments. The transfers are applicable for the staff who have been working in the same location for two years and for the staff who want to change locations after five years of service in the same location.

The special chief secretary of the Medical Health Department, Krishna Babu, stated that the transfers would not exceed 30 percent. The action will be taken accordingly by the Department of Public Health and the Director of Medical Education.

The officials state that guidelines regarding transfers will be issued separately for the staff who are working in hospitals run by Vaidya Vidhana Parishad. The orders have been recently issued by mutual transfers for the female staff who are working as Auxiliary Nurses and Midwives (ANM) and Multi-Purpose Health Assistants (MPHA). The ban on transfers will come back into force on June 24.