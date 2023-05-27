Divisional Engineer arrested in TSPSC question paper leak case

SIT of the Hyderabad police arrested a divisional engineer working with the power department in Warangal

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:39 PM, Sat - 27 May 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Hyderabad police arrested a divisional engineer working with the power department in Warangal.

The official Ramesh had allegedly purchased Assistant Engineer exam question paper conducted by the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC).

The police during questioning of Ramesh learnt that he had in turn provided the question paper to around 20 other persons. More arrest are likely to be done in the case following the exposure.

The SIT so far arrested 45 persons in the case while 46 persons are cited as suspects.

