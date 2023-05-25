Hyderabad: SIT arrest three more persons in TSPSC paper leak case

The arrested persons - Bharat Kumar, P Rohith Kumar and Madhu had allegedly bought the AE exam question paper from Kishore who was arrested on Wednesday
Hyderabad: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Hyderabad police arrested three more persons in connection with the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) exam paper leak case on Thursday.
The arrested persons – Bharat Kumar, P Rohith Kumar and Madhu had allegedly bought the AE exam question paper from Kishore who was arrested on Wednesday. All the three persons were remanded to judicial custody. So far, 42 persons were arrested by the police in the case.