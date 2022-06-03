DJ Amit Saxena has made his way into Telugu film business

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:26 PM, Fri - 3 June 22

Hyderabad: Amit Saxena, a Hyderabadi DJ who remixed ‘Raataan Lambiyan’ for the film ‘Shershah’, is at the top of music fans’ wish lists. The DJ is now experimenting with his first Telugu mash-up song, which is gaining popularity on YouTube.

Amit Saxena’s remixes have been grooving the Bollywood market for more than a decade. Amit has just begun working in the Telugu film industry, and recently released his first mash-up song, ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’, which quickly surpassed one lakh views.

He’s a successful music producer who’s produced some fantastic tracks and remixes in addition to being a DJ. “I’m overjoyed that the Telugu film business has accepted my work; I’ve been doing this for a decade, but entering into the Telugu film industry and having people appreciate the mash-up encourages me to explore more,” says Amit, who worked on the ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’ mash-up for two weeks.

