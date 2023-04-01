Telugu cinema’s heartbeat Pooja Hegde excels in Bathukamma song

The Hindi-language movie ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’, which stars our very own ‘Butta Bomma’ Pooja Hegde as the female lead, has paid a rich tribute to the local tradition through a song titled after the popular festival.

Hyderabad: Songs/films that honour the culture of a region are always respected by the audience. Telangana’s Bathukamma festival has been explored by Telugu films lately. But what is unique this time is that a Bollywood film has honoured the Bathukamma tradition with all sincerity.

The Hindi-language movie ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’, which stars our very own ‘Butta Bomma’ Pooja Hegde as the female lead, has paid a rich tribute to the local tradition through a song titled after the popular festival. Shot in an authentic setting, the song also features Venkatesh, the beloved family hero. Salman Khan, the film’s mass hero, makes an entry towards the end in traditional clothing.

The ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’ actor looks gorgeous in traditional attire. She dances with so much grace and elegance that it mesmerises you. She brings back the charm of her early days as an actor.

On the occasion of the song’s release, the pan-India star said that Bathukamma is a one-of-its-kind festival in the rich Indian culture. “It is celebrated with a lot of devotion by women in Telangana. I am honoured to be a part of the Bathukamma festival through this song, a tribute to Telangana’s beautiful flower festival, from our team #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan,” Pooja added.

