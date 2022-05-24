DME invites applications for 2 Directors of Medical Colleges in Mahabubnagar, Siddipet

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:05 PM, Tue - 24 May 22

Hyderabad: Director of Medical Education (DME), Telangana, Dr K Ramesh Reddy in a notification has invited applications from eligible senior doctors to fill two posts of Directors for Government Medical Colleges in Mahabubnagar and Siddipet.

The Director should be a Doctor and Postgraduate Degree in any medical specialty recognised by National Medical Commission (NMC) and have minimum of 10 years teaching experience in the specialty out of which 5 years shall be in the cadre of Professor, the notification said.

The candidates should be less than 62 years and the initial term of appointment will be for three years. Selection will be from a panel of names recommended by the executive council and emoluments will as per the scale adopted for semiautonomous medical colleges of the state.

Interested candidates can email their applications to dmetelangana@gmail.com by May 31. Separate applications should be submitted for the post of Director of each medical college in Mahabubnagar and Siddipet.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .