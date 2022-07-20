DNA test of mosquitoes helps police catch burglar in China

By Mohd Azharuddin Published: Updated On - 01:46 PM, Wed - 20 July 22

Representational image

Hyderabad: The Police in southeastern China caught a burglar by using DNA testing technology. The DNA test was done on two blood stains of mosquitoes, which were killed by the burglar.

According to the South China Morning Post, On June 11, in Fuzhou, Fujian province, southeastern China, a thief broke into a residential compound late at night. The thief stole several valuable items from the house by entering into the apartment from the balcony. The mosquitoes in the apartment bit and drank the burglar’s blood.

While investigating the case, Police found the two dead mosquitoes and blood stains on the living room wall were fresh. The Police then suspected that the two blood stains had been left by the suspect, they then collected the blood samples and sent them for DNA testing against their records. The DNA sample matched with that of a known criminal, Chai, who was later detained on June 30. After being questioned, Chai confessed to the break-in and four other burglaries.

DNA tracing has become a key tool in this case. According to statistics from Chongqing police, in recent years, more than 10 per cent of criminal cases resolved by them have relied on DNA technology for crucial evidence.