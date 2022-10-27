#DOGE trends after Elon Musk visits Twitter office

Dogecoin.

Hyderabad: The price of Dogecoin rose over 14 percent in the past 24 hours after Elon Musk visited the Twitter office ahead of the October 28 deadline to complete the $44 billion Twitter acquisition deal.

The Delaware Court of Chancery has ordered Elon Musk to complete the acquisition of Twitter by October 28, 2022, to avoid a trial.

His visit to the office has nothing to do with Dogecoin’s price, but his influence on the coin’s price in the past explains the rise.

The price surge of the meme coin can be linked to a statement made by Elon Musk in December 2021. The Tesla CEO said that he may add ‘DOGE’ as a payment method on Twitter once he overtakes the social media company.

Musk took to Twitter to share a video of him entering the Twitter office located in San Francisco.

“Entering Twitter HQ – let that sink in!” Elon captioned the post.

Entering Twitter HQ – let that sink in! pic.twitter.com/D68z4K2wq7 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 26, 2022

According to industry experts, the price of the ‘altcoin’ is expected to rise further in the coming months. Recently, ‘Finder.com’, an independent comparison platform, predicted that the price of Dogecoin may touch $0.19 by 2025.

With over 24k tweets, #DOGE started trending on Twitter since today morning.

“#DOGE on the move! As @elonmusk gets ready.. for the final @Twitter buyout(sic),” wrote a user.

“Nothing can stop #DOGE It has #DOGE father @elonmusk(sic),” wrote another.

