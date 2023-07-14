Domalguda LPG fire toll rose to four

Seven people, all belonging to one family, suffered burns when a fire allegedly triggered by an LPG cylinder leak, exploded at their house in Rose Colony in Domalguda on Tuesday morning.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:42 PM, Fri - 14 July 23

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: The death toll in the Domalguda LPG fire accident case rose to four, with three more persons who suffered burns in the incident, succumbing while undergoing treatment at the hospital on Thursday midnight.

Padma (53), Dhana Lakshmi (28) and Abhinav (7), succumbed to their burns on Thursday, whereas seven-year-old Sharanya died on Wednesday.

Police said the women in the family, which was celebrating ‘Bonalu’, were preparing breakfast when the fire broke out. The injured were immediately shifted to Gandhi Hospital, where of the seven persons, four succumbed. Three others are undergoing treatment and their condition is said to be critical.

The bodies were shifted to the mortuary for autopsy. The Domalguda police are investigating.