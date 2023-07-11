Hyderabad: Multiple injured as LPG Leakage sparks fire

The injured were immediately shifted to the Gandhi Hospital for treatment.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 01:14 PM, Tue - 11 July 23

Hyderabad: At least five persons were reportedly injured when a fire accident occurred due to LPG leakage in a house at Rose Colony in Domalguda on Tuesday.

It is suspected that fire broke out due to leakage from the LPG cylinder, while cooking.

The local residents alerted the local police who called the fire department personnel.

Fire engines reached the spot immediately and doused off the fire and took part in rescue work and shifting of the injured.

Sources said the injured persons were women staying in the house, where the fire accident took place.

The Domalguda police are investigating.