“Don’t believe Congress, they will deceive you,” says Yediyurappa

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:12 PM, Wed - 22 November 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: Cautioning the people of Telangana against the false promises being made by Congress, former Karnataka Chief Minister and senior BJP leader BS Yediyurappa on Wednesday urged people of Telangana not to fall for the lies and false assurances of the Congress.

Addressing a press conference here, Yediyurappa accused the Congress of deceiving the people of Karnataka by not implementing its five pre-poll guarantees after coming to power. The Congress had promised five guarantees to voters in Karnataka and won the elections and now it was selling the “Karnataka model” in Telangana and other poll-bound States, he said.

“Don’t believe the Congress. It has failed to keep its promises in Karnataka and in Telangana too, it will deceive the people. I appeal to the people of Telangana not to get cheated by Congress party’s lies and empty promises,” he said.

Mayawati campaigns:

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati addressed rallies in Suryapet and Peddapalli on Wednesday. BSP State chief RS Praveen Kumar, who is contesting from Kagaznagar, accompanied her in both the meetings. The BSP has fielded candidates in 107 assembly seats for the November 30 polls. In the 2018 assembly election, the BSP fielded 106 candidates but failed to win any seats. However, in the 2014 assembly election, the party secured two seats.

Pawan Kalyan Begins Campaigning:

Jana Sena Party chief and actor Pawan Kalyan began his election campaign in Telangana from Warangal West constituency from where BJP candidate Rao Padma is contesting. The JSP, which has forged an alliance with the BJP, is contesting from eight seats. Pawan Kalyan will be campaigning for both JSP and BJP candidates. He will also be participating in rallies being addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the State in the weekend.