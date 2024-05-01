Former Minister Indrakaran Reddy joins Congress

By Telangana Today Published Date - 1 May 2024, 07:45 PM

Nirmal: Former Minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy quit the BRS and joined the Congress on Wednesday.

Reddy was the Forest minister during the BRS regime from 2018 to 2023 after winning from Nirmal Assembly constituency on a BRS ticket. He had won from the segment on a BSP ticket in 2014 but later joined the BRS. He served as Endowments minister from 2014 to 2018.

He was earlier the Adilabad MP after contesting on a Congress ticket in 2008.