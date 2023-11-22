Farmers funding themselves will usher in ‘Bangaru Telangana’: CM KCR

Published Date - 06:57 PM, Wed - 22 November 23

Hyderabad: BRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao slammed the Opposition parties for misinterpreting his dream to achieve “Bangaru Telangana” (Golden Telangana) and misleading people for their political gains. He said the true “Bangaru Telangana” would be achieved on the day when farmers fund themselves without depending on loans.

“Bangaru Telangana is not something one can conjure up from the sky. It is the day when farmers fund their own farm investments without depending on loans,” he said while addressing a Praja Ashirvada Sabha at Parigi on Wednesday.

Chandrashekhar Rao recalled how farmers migrated to other districts and States for livelihood due to the drought conditions that prevailed in Telangana before State formation. Due to the farmer-friendly initiatives of the BRS government, they were now able to repay their debts. He was confident that if pro-agricultural programmes like Rythu Bandhu continue for a few more years, farmers would become self-reliant and continue cultivation on their own.

He also rubbished the Congress propaganda that he was fighting the elections to remain in power forever. “Instead, I am fighting the elections to achieve a Telangana that is free of poverty and illiteracy. I have achieved Telangana State and become its Chief Minister twice with your blessings. Now, I am only striving to make Telangana the number one State on all fronts,” he said, reiterating that housing schemes would be taken up on a mission mode in the third term of the BRS.