Don’t care if I have to stay in jail for few months for fake allegations: Sisodia

Amid speculation of getting arrested by the CBI in the alleged excise policy scam, Delhi deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Sunday said that he does not care if he has to stay in jail for a few months.

By IANS Published Date - 11:20 AM, Sun - 26 February 23

(File Photo)

New Delhi: Amid speculation of getting arrested by the CBI in the alleged excise policy scam, Delhi deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Sunday said that he does not care if he has to stay in jail for a few months.

Ahead of leaving for questioning by the CBI in the liquor case, Sisodia tweeted in Hindi, “Going to CBI again today, will cooperate fully in the entire investigation. The love of lakhs of children and the blessings of crores of countrymen are with us”.

In the same tweet he added, “I don’t care if I have to stay in jail for a few months. I am a follower of Bhagat Singh who was hanged for the country. It is a minor thing to go to jail because of such false allegations.”

While retweeting the same, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, “God is with you Manish. The blessings of lakhs of children and their parents are with you. When you go to jail for the country and society, then going to jail is not a curse, it is a glory. I pray to God that you return from jail soon. Children, parents and we all of Delhi will be waiting for you”.

There was a heavy security deployment at his residence as the party workers and supporters gathered outside before Sisodia’s leaving for questioning. The deputy chief minister was asked earlier to appear for the questioning on February 19. However, he had requested the probe agency to defer the questioning as he was busy in ‘finalising the budget for the capital city’.