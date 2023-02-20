Receiving threat calls from Pakistan, says Goshamahal MLA Raja Singh

In a complaint made to DGP, Anjani Kumar, he said he had received phone calls from a Pakistan phone number starting with 92 and another phone number starting with 44

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:47 PM, Mon - 20 February 23

Hyderabad: Goshamahal Legislator, T Raja Singh, on Monday claimed he was receiving threatening calls purportedly being made from Pakistan.

In a complaint made to DGP, Anjani Kumar, he said that on Monday afternoon he had received phone calls from a Pakistan phone number starting with 92 and another phone number starting with 44.

“The callers told me my residential address, names of my family members, and their details and said they would kill me,” Singh said adding on the calls made on WhatsApp, they claimed their sleeper cell network was very active in Hyderabad and one call would end his life.

Raja Singh said that he has been receiving threatening calls every day. “I have given written complaints many times to the police department but no action has been taken. Not even one person has been arrested as of now.” he added.