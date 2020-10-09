Door-to-Door distribution of one cr Bathukamma sarees begins in Telangana

The State government has spent Rs 317.81 crore to distribute more than one crore sarees to women aged above 18 years and having white ration cards in the State.

Hyderabad: The door-to-door distribution of Bathukamma sarees kick-started across the State on Friday. For the first time, the sarees are being distributed to the beneficiaries at their doorsteps in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic.

The State government has spent Rs 317.81 crore to distribute more than one crore sarees to women aged above 18 years and having white ration cards in the State. The sarees are produced in 287 different designs with gold and silver coloured zari works on their borders. The government has spent a total of Rs 1,033 crore to distribute four crore Bathukamma sarees over the past four years since the launch of the scheme in 2017. About 30 lakh metres of cloth was produced by thousands of weavers through 26,000 powerlooms in the State for these sarees.

Batukamma, a floral festival of Telangana is celebrated around Dasara. Women sing and dance around specially arranged flowers. The nine-day folk festival which begins on October 17 reflects the State’s rich cultural identity. The State government treats people from all religions equally and has been gifting sarees to all women in the State on the occasion of Bathukamma, Ramzan and Christmas celebrations.

