Dornakal MLA Redya Naik exudes confidence in KCR’s third term

Naik urged the Chief Minister to consider pivotal developmental initiatives, including the establishment of Maripeda as a revenue division centre and the comprehensive implementation of the Dalit Bandhu scheme upon assuming office for the third term.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:04 PM, Tue - 21 November 23

Mahabubabad: BRS leader and Dornakal MLA DS Redya Naik asserted that the people’s faith would secure K Chandrashekhar Rao‘s victory for a third term as Chief Minister.

Addressing a massive poll rally in Dornakal on Tuesday, the BRS candidate for the same constituency, Naik expressed admiration for Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s leadership, and lauded him as a visionary leader, citing the state’s impressive development across various parameters under his dynamic leadership.

“I have seen a dozen CMs right from Marri Chenna Reddy, but I haven’t seen a visionary leader like you. That is why our State is at the top in all development parameters in the country,” Naik emphasised, highlighting the profound impact of BRS rule under K Chandrashekhar Rao.

Naik urged the Chief Minister to consider pivotal developmental initiatives, including the establishment of Maripeda as a revenue division centre and the comprehensive implementation of the Dalit Bandhu scheme upon assuming office for the third term. Additionally, he appealed for the creation of a degree college and a 100-bed hospital in Dornakal, emphasising the need for enhanced educational and healthcare infrastructure in the region.

Underlining the strides made in Dornakal’s development, Naik noted the provisions of irrigation, drinking water, and round-the-clock power supply. He further urged KCR’s attention towards the cement lining of the DBM 60 of the SRSP, stressing its significance for the area’s development. He also appealed for Rs five crore funds for the development of Venkateshwara Swamy temple in Dornakal.

Minister Satyavathi Rathod, Mahabubabad MLA Banoth Shankar Naik, MP Maloth Kavitha, and other senior leaders of the party were present.