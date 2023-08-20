TSCHE notifies DOST special drive schedule

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has announced the Degree Online Services, Telangana (DOST) 2023 special drive admission counselling schedule with the registration commencing on August 28.

07:14 PM, Sun - 20 August 23

As the engineering, national eligibility cum entrance test and agriculture courses admissions are underway, the Council notified another round enabling students to seek admissions into conventional degree courses.

This academic year, 16 sector skill councils’ courses have been introduced in 64 degree colleges including 29 in government degree colleges and 35 private degree colleges. In addition, the BSc (Hons) Computer Science and BSc (Hons) Bio-Technology have also been introduced. So far, 1,89,046 students who received seats via the DOST have reported at the colleges.

DOST 2023 special drive admission schedule

– Registration with a fee of Rs.400: August 28 to September 4

– Special category certificates verification: September 4

– Exercising web options: August 28 to September 5

– Provisional seat allotment: September 9

– Online self-reporting: September 10 to 15

– Reporting at colleges: September 11 to 15