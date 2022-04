Double delight for Aarya in Bolton School Tennis Tournament

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:35 PM, Mon - 25 April 22

Winners and runners-up with their trophies.

Hyderabad: Aarya Ghia clinched both U-12 boys singles and U-10 mixed singles titles of the Bolton School Tennis Academy Tennis Tournament at the Bolton School Tennis Academy, Secunderabad on Monday.

Araya defeated Akshaj Padma 6-3 in the mixed singles event. He downed K Adhrit 6-4 in the singles.

Results: U-10: Mixed singles: Aarya Ghia bt Akshaj Padma (6-3); U-12 Boys singles: Aarya Ghia bt K Adhrit (6-4); U-14 Boys: Arham Jain bt Arsh Oosman (6-2); Girls (Round Robin Format): Winner: Shruthi Santosh Singh, Runner-up: R Padmini; U-16 Mixed singles: (Round Robin Format): Winner: V Santh Sharan, Runner-up: Khushi Santosh Singh; U-18 Mixed singles: (Round Robin Format): Winner: V Santh Sharan, Runner-up : S Sanjay; Men’s Singles: Gurunath Dame bt Ajay 6-6, 7-3; Doubles: (Round Robin Format): Winner: V Srinivas Yadav/Palle Ravi, Runners-up: M Srinivas/Amit Ghia.

