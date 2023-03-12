Double delight for Annika, Laasya at Khelo India Swimming Championship

Annika Deborah Paripooranam Ananth and G Rajsri Laasya recorded twin victories in U-14 and U-17 categories

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:08 PM, Sun - 12 March 23

Top performers of the Khelo India 10Ka Dum Women’s Day Swimming Championship.

Hyderabad: Annika Deborah Paripooranam Ananth and G Rajsri Laasya recorded twin victories in U-14 and U-17 categories respectively at the Khelo India 10Ka Dum Women’s Day Swimming Championship held at the Zion Sportz Academy, Hyderabad on Sunday.

Annika clocked 0.29.23 sec in the 50M freestyle and 0.33.60 sec in the 50M backstroke event to clinch gold.

In the U-17 category, Rajsri Laasya emerged fastest in the 100M freestyle and 50M butterfly events with the timing of 1.08.36 sec and 0.33.386 sec respectively.

Results: U-11: 50M Freestyle: 1 Aradhya Thota (0.31.79), 2 Siva Kumari Nandigam, 3 Vedha Ashritha G; 50M Breaststroke: 1 Vedha Ashritha G (0.50.71), 2 Anjali Sarma, 3 Ritika Iyer; U-14: 50M Freestyle: 1 Annika Deborah Paripooranam Ananth (0.29.23), 2 Sri Nithya Sagi, 3 Merupula Likitha Goud; 100M Freestyle: 1 Aditi Nadella (01.07.73), 2 Preethika Manduri, 2 Merupula Likitha Goud; 50M Backstroke: Annika Deborah Paripooranam Ananth (0.33.60), 2 Aditi Nadella, 3 Jeevika Shveni Dhulipudi; 50M Freestyle: 1 Addanki Mokshitha (0.30.39), 2 G Rajsri Laasya, 3 Gagana Sri R; 100M Freestyle: 1 G Rajsri Laasya (1.08.36), 2 Hema Varshini Jambuluri, 3 Addanki Mokshitha; 50M Backstroke: 1 Hema Varshini Jambuluri (0.35.66), 2 Srijani Garapati, 3 Mihika Reddy; 50M Breaststroke: 1 Srijani Garapati (0.42.42), 2 Hema Varshini Jambuluri, 3 Gagana Sri R; 50M Butterfly: 1 G Rajsri Laasya (0.33.86), 2 Addanki Mokshitha, 3 Gagana Sri R; U-35: 100M Freestyle: 1 P Alekhya (1.43.28), 2 U Raveena; 50M Backstroke: 1 Shaik Sajida (0.55.95), 2 U Raveena; 100M Freestyle: 1 Shruti Prasad (1.56.48), 2 Bonny Kshetrimayum, 3 Sumalatha N; U-45: 50M Breaststroke: 1 Shruti Prasad (0.53.17), 2 M Dimple, 3 Sumalatha N; 50M Butterfly: 1 M Dimple (0.52.35), 2 Shruti Prasad.

