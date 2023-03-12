Telangana’s Keerthana clinches gold at National Youth Athletics Championships

Telangana’s Cheripelly Keerthana clocked 7.22.55 sec to clinch gold in the U-18 girls 2000M steeplechase event

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:03 PM, Sun - 12 March 23

Ch Keerthana

Hyderabad: Telangana’s Cheripelly Keerthana clocked 7.22.55 sec to clinch gold in the U-18 girls 2000M steeplechase event at the 18th National Youth Athletics Championships held at the MG District Stadium, Udupi, Karnataka on Sunday.

Jaspreet Kaur of Haryana and Kajalben Manjib Jambuch from Gujarat settled for silver and bronze respectively.

Meanwhile in the U-18 1000M sprint medley event, Telangana team consisting of Ch Shailaja, M Sruthi, D Sai Sangeetha and K Sindu bagged top honours with the timing of 2.18.95 sec.

In the boys 2000M steeplechase, State’s Chandrashekar finished the event in 6.02.35 to pocket bronze.

