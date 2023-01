| Double Delight For Anvith At Goldslam Junior Tennis Tournament

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:38 PM, Mon - 9 January 23

Hyderabad: Anvith Chamarthi bagged twin titles in the Goldslam Sports Junior Ranking Tennis Tournament at the Leo Tennis Academy, Legala Sports, Lingampally on Monday.

In the under-12 category, Anvith downed Mokshagna Talasila 5-3 for the title. Later, he defeated Jaswanth Sammeta 4-4 (7-5) in the under-14 boys final.

Results: U-10: Boys: K Naga Thrishul Reddy bt Ashvath Chamarthi 5-0; Girls: K Aswitha Reddy bt Kashika Karnam 4-4 (11-9); U-12: Boys: Anvith Chamarthi bt Mokshagna Talasila 5-3; Girls: Kiara Sharma bt Bhuma Gaikwad 5-2; U-14 Boys: Anvith Chamarthi bt Jaswanth Sammeta 4-4 (7-5).