‘Double XL’ set to release in the theatres on November 4

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:39 PM, Fri - 7 October 22

Hyderabad: The makers of Sonakshi Sinha’s ‘Double XL’ unveiled the film’s motion poster today with the date announcement. A refreshing new subject that promises to break the clutter and redefine the way ‘attractiveness’ and ‘self-worth’ are measured, ‘Double XL’ is headlined by Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi and will hit theatres on November 4.

The slice-of-life comedy-drama that challenges bodyweight stereotypes has been in news since the release of its teaser. Now, the makers have unveiled the first motion poster of the film featuring Sonakshi Sinha, which has further built the anticipation around the film.

Directed by Satramm Ramani, ‘Double XL’ is a humorous and heartwarming whirlwind adventure into the hearts of two plus-sized women, as they navigate through a society that frequently associates a woman’s attractiveness or beauty with her size.

The film’s two male protagonists are Zaheer Iqbal and Mahat Raghavendra, paired opposite the leading ladies, along with a talented ensemble cast. The film is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, Wakaoo Films, and Mudassar Aziz. ‘Double XL’ is a Wakaoo Films, Elemen3 Entertainment & Reclining Seats Cinema Production.

The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar, Vipul D Shah, Ashwin Varde, Rajesh Bahl, Saqib Saleem, Huma Qureshi and Mudassar Aziz.