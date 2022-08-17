Download hall tickets for written test for recruitment of police constables: TSLPRB

Published Date - 05:27 PM, Wed - 17 August 22

Hyderabad: Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) on Wednesday informed that the hall tickets for the preliminary written test to be conducted on August 28 for recruitment to posts of Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Police Constables (PC) (Civil) or equivalent, transport constables and Prohibition and Excise (P&E) department constables can download hall tickets from 8 am on August 18 till 12 midnight on August 26.

The candidates, who applied for the test, can download their hall ticket by logging into their respective accounts on TSLPRB website: www.tslprb.in by entering their credentials.

The Board issued a notification for the direct recruitment of 15,644 vacancies of SCT PC Civil or equivalent posts, 63 vacancies of transport constables and 614 vacancies of P&E department constables in April 2022.

Board Chairman VV Srinivasa Rao said the test would be conducted on August 28 from 10 am to 1 pm in 1,601 centers in and around Hyderabad and other towns throughout the State for 6,61,196 candidates.

Candidates whose hall tickets could not be downloaded may send e-mail to support@tslprb.in or contact us on 9393711110 or 93910 05006.

After downloading hall tickets, candidates should take a printout of the same, preferably on A4 size paper on both sides so that the hall ticket as well as important instructions was available on a single sheet of paper.

Though it is not mandatory to take printout in colour, printout taken in colour nevertheless provides better visibility compared to monochrome black and white printout. Once the printout is taken, candidates have to affix with gum or adhesive their passport photograph whose digital copy was earlier uploaded along with their application form at the designated place provided in the left-bottom area of the first page of the hall ticket, without fail.

Hall tickets without the passport photograph affixed as described above will not be accepted on the day of test and admission to examination should be denied to such candidates who come to examination centers without proper hall tickets. Candidates must go through all the instructions given on the other side of the hall ticket carefully, in their own interest and comply with them scrupulously. EOM