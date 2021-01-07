DPS Mahendra Hills: A rocking welcome to New Year

Music training not only helps children develop fine motor skills but aids emotional and behavioral maturation.

Delhi Public School, Mahendra Hills (feeder School of DPS Nacharam) organised a Musical Evening to welcome the new year on a musical note. Being at home doesn’t have to mean that students and parents of will miss out on their favourite student artists performing live on New Year Eve.

Music is more than just a common pleasure. Music training not only helps children develop fine motor skills but aids emotional and behavioral maturation.

Students and teachers of the music department showcased their talents and left the audience speechless. Chief guest Pandit Vamshi graced the occasion and shared his journey of mastering all the seven classical dance forms.

Principal Sunitha Rao said that children who study music improve their emotional development, are better at being empathetic and show improved cognitive skills and executive function. Headmistress Neetu Gupta Puri rightly added that there is something about music that seems to bring us closer to each other and help us come together as a community.

