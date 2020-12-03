DPS Nacharam: ‘Big Wheel Day’ teaches road rules to kids

Children were taught about the various means of transport including, traffic signals and rules to be followed while on the road, airport, or at the railway station.

DPS Nacharam organised ‘Big Wheel Day’ for its preschoolers to give them an understanding of various means of transportation and traffic rules. The traditional theme of transportation was introduced in November to the toddlers.

Kids got a chance to talk about their favorite toy transport and share their travel experience with any place they have visited. Pretend play, craft activities and conversations about “My travel journal” made the transportation theme more exciting for the little ones.

