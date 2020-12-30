DPS Nacharam: Create your museum at home

This activity helped the children to understand the value of old things and develop aesthetic expression.

By | Published: 5:12 pm

Antique things have an appreciation and worth. To showcase the antique pieces and relive the memories and people behind them, pre-primary Delhi Public School, Nacharam, organised a unique event where children got a chance to show any of the old brass/bronze/silver vessels, jewellery, furniture or any old item that has been passed on from the ancestors or is 50-60 years old and talk about the memories related to it.

This event was a great success as everyone was glued to their chairs to see the amazing exhibits that everyone has at home and listen to the golden memories related to it. This activity helped the children to understand the value of old things and develop aesthetic expression.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .