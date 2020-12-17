DPS Nacharam: Youth Parliament gives a feel of politics

More than 500 members including students and parents had joined through Zoom Webinar and YouTube Live.

Delhi Public School, Nacharam conducted Youth Parliament on December 16, the proceedings of which were lived streamed on social media. This year, the conference brought together 43 student delegates from 22 schools across the twin cities with the intent of developing in the leadership qualities of intellectual depth and communication dexterity in the true spirit of democracy and integrity.

Chairman Malka Komaraiah, Director Pallavi and Principal Sunitha S Rao appreciated the students for the effective conduction of the conference. Sunitha Rao introduced the chief guest for the event Member of Parliament Dr Venkatesh Netha B an expert in constitutional law and parliamentary procedure.

The objective of the event organised for the students of Classes IX and X was to strengthen the roots of parliamentary democracy, inculcate healthy habits of discipline, develop tolerance of the views of others and to enable students to know about the parliamentary system of government functioning.

The students endorsed various proceedings of the Youth Parliament from Oath to Affirmation of new members, Question Hour, Zero Hour, Calling Attention Motion and Passing of a Bill commenced. The participants enjoyed the challenges posed by ‘youth parliamentarians’ on the topics like ‘The Impact of Covid-19 on different sectors of India’, ‘NEP- 2020’, ‘Farmers’ Bill 2020’ and ‘India-China Skirmishes’ were discussed in the Question Hour.

Students got the opportunity to critically analyze the issues faced by the nation. The second session concluded with the unanimous passing of a Bill on ‘Right to Health and Healthcare as a Fundamental Right’, which would enable the transformation of empowering citizens and building a healthier society.

The Speaker declared the closure of the session. Vice Principal Renu Ghelawat appreciated students saying that parliamentary debates helped students enhance their communication skills and awareness of current affairs. Charu Mathur, HOD Social Science proposed the vote of thanks.

