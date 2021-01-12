Dr. Bhawna of UoH appointed as member of New Mega Science Vision

Dr. Gomber is involved in the existing mega science project- the Compact Muon Solenoid Experiment (CMS) at the LHC, CERN for last 10 years.

Hyderabad: Dr. Bhawna Gomber, Assistant Professor at the Centre for Advanced Studies in Electronics Science and Technology (CASEST), School of Physics, University of Hyderabad (UoH) has been appointed by the prestigious mega science project as a member of the Working Group in High Energy Physics (WG-HEP) for the Mega Science Vision 2035 (MSV-2035).

According to a press release, the office of the Principal Scientific Adviser to the Union government has undertaken the responsibility of carrying out the next national vision exercise for the mega science programme till the year 2035. This document will detail the relevance of specific projects and programmes for greater national scientific, technological and developmental goals, in raising India’s global presence and competitiveness in the field.

Global mega science projects involve collaboration across many borders and the mega science initiative, which Dr. Gomber will be part of formulating, will place India as a major player in fundamental science. In addition, these projects have the potential to create new avenues for science-industry collaborations and to popularise science in the country.

Dr. Gomber is involved in the existing mega science project- the Compact Muon Solenoid Experiment (CMS) at the LHC, CERN for last 10 years. The University of Hyderabad is now part of two mega-science projects in physics – ‘The LHC experiment at CERN the European nuclear research organization’ and ‘Indian Institutes in neutrino Program’ at FERMILAB, U.S.A.

