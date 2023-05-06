Dr. Johny Varghese of UoH bags Prestigious Postdoctoral fellowship

Hyderabad: Dr. Johny Varghese, who recently completed PhD (Materials Engineering) in the School of Engineering Sciences and Technology (SEST) at the University of Hyderabad (UoH), has been selected for the ‘STAR: Sensing and Sensibility – Transcending Disciplines for a Responsible Future’ postdoctoral fellowship.

Dr. Varghese bagged the fellowship in an international competition and will be implemented by the University of Siegen (Germany). He completed his PhD under supervision of Prof. Koteswararao V Rajulapati.

Under the programme, Dr. Varghese has proposed to investigate ‘Additive Manufacturing Aspects of Maraging Steels for Automotive Applications’ for two years and would be receiving a scholarship of nearly Euro 5000 per month plus other benefits and research contingencies.