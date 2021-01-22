Dr. Mohan Reddy Patalolla appointed as new President of TTA

The new leadership was sworn in along with twenty board of directors in the presence of Dr Pailla Malla Reddy, the founder of TTA

Hyderabad: The Telangana American Telugu Association (TTA) on Friday, announced their new executive committee and board of directors for the year 2021-2022.

The new leadership, which is effective from January 17, has Dr. Mohan Reddy Patalolla as the President, Suresh Venkannagari as Executive Vice President, Srinivasa Manapragada as their General Secretary among others.

TTA is a USA based organisation which functions with the motto “Telugu Kalala Thota Telangana Sevala Kota”, conducts several philanthropic activities like food drives, webinars, in addition to helping people with legal issues.

The new leadership was sworn in along with twenty board of directors in the presence of Dr Pailla Malla Reddy, the founder of TTA, a press release said.

