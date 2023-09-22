Dr Nawab Mir Nasir Ali Khan receives ‘AsiaOne Diplomatic Excellence Award 2023′

This distinguished award was presented to him by Prof. S.P. Singh Baghel, Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, at the event attended by ministers, diplomats, business leaders, and healthcare visionaries from across the globe.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:52 PM, Fri - 22 September 23

Hyderabad: Dr. Nawab Mir Nasir Ali Khan, Honorary Consul of the Republic of Kazakhstan for Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, India, was honoured with the prestigious AsiaOne Diplomatic Excellence Award 2023, at a ceremony hosted by the 21st Asian Business and Social Forum, in New Delhi.

The award is a recognition for Dr. Nawab Mir Nasir Ali Khan’s contributions and commitment to strengthening diplomatic ties between India and Kazakhstan.

