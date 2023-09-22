LuLu Group to unveil Hyderabad’s largest mall on September 27

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:10 PM, Fri - 22 September 23

Hyderabad: The UAE-based LuLu Group, a retail giant with a global presence, is all set to open its first mall in Hyderabad on September 27.

This opening marks a significant milestone for both the LuLu Group and the city, as the 5 lakh sft. mall located in Kukatpally is likely to become one of the largest and most comprehensive shopping destinations here.

“We are delighted to announce the grand opening of LuLu Mall in Hyderabad on September 27th. As we embark on this new journey, we aim to create a haven of happiness and exceptional shopping experiences for the people of Hyderabad,” stated LuLu Group India.

The sprawling mall, formerly known as Manjeera Mall, has undergone an extensive refurbishment and rebranding endeavor, with an estimated investment of Rs 300 crore. It is set to offer an extensive range of facilities and amenities that go beyond traditional shopping. In addition to housing a diverse array of domestic and international brands, the mall will feature a state-of-the-art five-screen multiplex, a multi-cuisine food court, and various entertainment options, all conveniently housed under one roof.

Hyderabad will mark the sixth city in India where the LuLu Group has established its shopping mall presence.