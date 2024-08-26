Dr. Raghu Ram Pillarisetti conferred with Honorary Fellowship of ISS

By Telangana Today Published Date - 26 August 2024, 04:20 PM

Hyderabad: Founding Director of Hyderabad-based KIMS-Ushlakshmi Centre for Breast Diseases, Dr. Raghu Ram Pillarisetti, has been conferred with Honorary Fellowship of International Society of Surgery (ISS) on Monday by His Royal Highness Tuanku Muhriz, a distinguished member of the Royal Family and the Chief Ruler of Negri Sembilan, a State in Western Malaysia.

Dr Raghu Ram is first from the Indian subcontinent to have been be bestowed with this recognition during the opening ceremony at the 50th Golden Jubilee World Congress of Surgery being hosted by International Society of Surgery and College of Surgeons of Malaysia at Kuala Lumpur, a press release said.

Well over 1500 surgeons from over 30 Countries are participating in the four-day scientific meet from August 26 to 29. Dr Raghu Ram received this award today alongside two other world renowned surgeons including Prof. Ernest Gene Moore from USA and Professor Akira Miyauchi from Japan.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Raghu Ram said “I am grateful and humbled to accept this high honour. I dedicate this recognition to my motherland, my family, and to my patients who have given me the unique privilege to be involved in their care”.

Dr Raghu Ram is already recipient of Padma Shri and Dr BC Roy National awards conferred by the President of India in 2015 and 2016 respectively.