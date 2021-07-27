Dr Reddy’s, ICICI Lombard partner to pilot launch cashless digital health solution

Multi-service mobile app platform brings together doctors, laboratories & diagnostics, pharmacies, and insurance for a one-stop cashless and seamless outpatient user experience

Hyderabad: SVAAS Wellness, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Dr Reddy’s Laboratories and ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company, entered into a partnership for the pilot launch of a first-of-its-kind cashless outpatient offering in India.

The partnership marks the launch of Dr Reddy’s digital health solution ‘SVAAS’ and demonstrates ICICI Lombard’s deeper foray into the wellness space. For Dr Reddy’s, it will bring together four key touch points in the journey of outpatient healthcare and wellness– doctor consultations, pathology laboratories and diagnostic services, pharmacies, and insurance – through various suitable collaborations. For ICICI Lombard, it will enable it to offer its wellness solutions through its comprehensive ILTakeCare app to a larger set of health-conscious consumers.

To start with, these services will be provided in the cities of Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam. It will be scaled up to key metros and tier 1 cities in the coming months. As part of the pilot, these holistic offerings will be available through ICICI Lombard’s unique wellness and insurance related app, ILTakeCare.

The partnership combines the core strengths of SVAAS in the form of extensive healthcare professional networks with the established insurance and wellness-oriented solutions of ICICI Lombard. Users will benefit from cashless access to consultation from leading doctors and healthcare professionals across specialisations and geographies, pathology laboratories and diagnostic services, pharmacies, and a comprehensive support centre, all on a simple, easily accessible mobile platform.

It offers options of in-person as well as remote tele/video consultations, home sample collections and medicine deliveries, digital health record management and a comprehensive support and fulfilment system.

M V Ramana, CEO, Branded Markets (India & Emerging Markets), Dr Reddy’s, said, “Through our initiative called ‘SVAAS’—meaning ‘breath’—we will endeavour to go beyond traditional pharmaceutical offerings and provide a comprehensive but simplified healthcare solution to people in managing their healthcare needs. Beyond the pilot, we will aim to use our own SVAAS digital platform and work with multiple established partners.”

Alok Agarwal, ED, ICICI Lombard said, “For health insurance customers, this means not just providing them with the most efficient claim settlement experience. It goes further ahead by hand holding them in their journey to stay healthy and fit. To do so, we have introduced convenient solutions like ‘ILTakeCare’ a comprehensive, wellness and insurance-oriented app that offers multiple benefits to customers in a contactless way and at their fingertips.”

