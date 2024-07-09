Dr Srinivasa Rao elected as ISTD chairman of Hyderabad chapter

The AGM saw a gathering of esteemed members and dignitaries from the industry, who came together to discuss the society's growth and future plans.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 9 July 2024, 07:39 PM

Hyderabad: The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Indian Society for Training and Development (ISTD) was held at Manohar Hotel, Begumpet. Dr. Srinivasa Rao, Associate Professor at BVRIT, was elected as the Chairman of the Hyderabad chapter, while Akhila Ali was elected as Secretary.

Dr.Srinivasa Rao’s election as Chairman marks a new chapter in the Hyderabad chapter’s journey, and his expertise and leadership will undoubtedly propel the society forward, a press release said.