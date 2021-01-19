13, 666 health staff get vaccine shot in Telangana

Out of the 16, 750 beneficiaries planned, 82 per cent i.e. 13, 666 healthcare workers received the vaccine at 324 vaccination centres across all the 33 districts in Telangana.

Hyderabad: The State Health Department on Monday inoculated 13, 666 healthcare workers on the second day of the Covid vaccination drive in Telangana.

Out of the 16, 750 beneficiaries planned, 82 per cent i.e. 13, 666 healthcare workers received the vaccine at 324 vaccination centres across all the 33 districts in Telangana.

The cumulative percentage of healthcare workers in Telangana who have received Covid vaccine on Saturday and Monday is 84 per cent. On the second day of the vaccination drive, the Health Department conducted 335 sessions in 324 vaccination sites in Telangana.

The Director of Public Health (DPH) Dr G Srinivasa Rao said that 15 healthcare workers reported Adverse Events Following Immunisation (AEFI). “All the healthcare workers who reported AEFI are stable. From Tuesday onwards, all the vaccination sites across the State will vaccinate 100 beneficiaries per session,” Dr Srinivasa Rao said.

In the coming days, the Health Department is planning to conduct Covid vaccination drive at 1,312 vaccination sites across the State. Meanwhile, a 29-year-old field-level worker who received the Covid vaccine on the first day Saturday i.e. January 16 was admitted to Gandhi Hospital on Monday.

The healthcare worker was complaining of vomiting, giddiness and general weakness since Sunday.

“Doctors who are on special duty to track and monitor AEFI have already examined the patient, who is stable now.

The healthcare worker has a normal temperature, pulse and BP. The oxygen saturation of the health care worker is also normal. We will closely monitor him and take-up investigations if necessary,” Superintendent, Gandhi Hospital Dr Raja Rao said.

The department has uploaded information in the CoWIN software to vaccinate close to three lakh healthcare workers, which amounts to nearly seven lakh Covid vaccine doses. At present, the MOHFW has provided nearly half (out of seven lakh) of the Covid vaccine doses.

