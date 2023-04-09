Youth told to join politics to serve society

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:13 PM, Sun - 9 April 23

Political analyst E Rajanikanth and motivational speaker G Nageshwar Rao speaking at a leadership workshop in Kothagudem on Sunday.

Kothagudem: The youth has to pay attention to politics and join politics to serve the society, said speakers at the ‘Young Leaders Workshop’s valedictory here on Sunday.

Noted political analyst Errabelli Rajanikanth, motivational speaker Gampa Nageshwar Rao and GSR Trust chairman Dr Gadala Srinivasa Rao addressing the youth said politics was the best platform for serving the people.

Rajanikanth suggested that present generation youth need to join politics and work with integrity by staying away from corruption. Phenomenal changes could take place in the field of politics if there were a large number of youngsters working in political parties. Nageshwar Rao said one needed to have a clear idea of their future where he or she would like to stand at a specific time in their life. Goal setting was an important aspect in one’s success, he said.

Dr Srinivasa Rao said the youth had to learn leadership skills both to excel in politics as well as in personal life. Young men and women should work together cutting across caste, creed and religion.

Over 1,500 youngsters attended the two-day Kothagudem Yuva Shakthi leadership workshop.