Dr Vizarath Rasool Khan free mega medical camp successfully concluded

By Kamal Prasad Published: Updated On - 09:10 PM, Sat - 18 June 22

Dr Vizarath Rasool Khan free mega medical and health camp at Shadan Hospital successfully concluded on June 15, 2022. The camp started on May 23, 2022.

Thousands of patients not only from the twin

cities and the districts of Telangana but also from the neighboring states got benefited from this camp. Releasing the details of the camp, the former Director of Medical Education and presently Superintendent of Shadan Hospital, Dr. Vasantha Prasad, said that 60,000 to 65,000 outpatients were treated during the 20 days of the camp amongst which 15,000 to 20,000 were treated as inpatients. Around 12,000 major to minor surgeries were performed in the duration of the camp including cesareans, removal of kidney stones, hernias, cataracts, as well as minor and major bone surgeries. Under this camp around 75,000 blood tests were conducted including cytopathology, hematology, microbiology, Histo Pathology, clinical Pathology, RT PCR and biochemistry tests.

The Superintendent further said that about 250 normal deliveries were conducted. Radiology and imaging tests which rank amongst the costliest tests were carried out absolutely free. These tests include around 800 CT scans, ultrasound about 3500, ECG and EEG 2500, mammography about 350, Barium study 550, CT guided FNAC 150, X-ray 5500, and 2D ECHO 550 tests.

Dr Sarib Rasool Khan, Managing Director congratulated the hospital Superintendent, Dr. Vasantha Prasad, Dr. Sushil Pakhinathan, Dean of Shadan Institute of Medical Sciences, Dr. Prahlad, Medical Director of Shadan Hospital, Dr. Dinesh Raj Mathur, Director of Academics and Heads of all the Super Speciality Departments, Registrars and Medical Officers, PG Doctors as well as nursing and paramedical staff for its success. Dr. Khan also thanked the print, electronic and social medical for the coverage of the camp.

Dr. Sarib Rasool Khan said that “The free medical camp has came to an end, but the hospital services shall remain available for the poor and deserving people.” He also informed that the free Camp at Dr. Mohammed Vizarath Rasool Khan, Aziz Nagar, Ranga Reddy district, will continue till 22 June 2022 with full medical staff available around the clock for the service of the patients to ensure comfort to all those coming from the city and districts as well as from the neighboring states.

Transportation and free food facilities shall be provided to the visitors at Dr. Mohammed Vizarath Rasool Khan Hospital. Inquiries around the clock are available on the following helplines: 9676311747, 8686285796,900098544, 9849019535, 9885751975.