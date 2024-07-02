Dravid reveals how Rohit stopped him from quitting after ODI WC heartbreak

Dravid's tenure ended with the ODI World Cup after India lost to Australia in the final , but the coaching staff got an extension till the end of the T20 WC

By PTI Published Date - 2 July 2024, 01:44 PM

Rahul Dravid

Bridgetown: Had he not received a phone call from India skipper Rohit Sharma, requesting him to continue after the ODI World Cup final defeat, Rahul Dravid wouldn’t have been a part of history, the outgoing head coach revealed in his farewell speech to the team after it was crowned T20 world champion here.

Dravid’s tenure had ended with the ODI World Cup after India lost to Australia in the final despite a 10-match winning run, but the coaching staff got an extension till the end of the T20 World Cup that concluded on Saturday last.

While Dravid has not reapplied for the role after India’s second T20 World Cup win, he mentioned Rohit’s role in urging him to continue as the coach during his speech in the Kensington Oval dressing room after the team’s win seven-run win in the final against South Africa on Saturday.

𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝘂𝗻𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗴𝗲𝘁𝘁𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲 𝗙𝗮𝗿𝗲-𝗪𝗔𝗟𝗟! 🫡 The sacrifices, the commitment, the comeback 🏆 📽️ #TeamIndia Head Coach Rahul Dravid’s emotional dressing room speech in Barbados 👌👌 #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/vVUMfTZWbc — BCCI (@BCCI) July 2, 2024

“Ro, thank you very much for making that call to me November and asking to continue,” Dravid said in a video shared by BCCI on Tuesday. “I think it’s been such a privilege and a pleasure to work with each and everyone of you, but Ro, also thanks for the time…there is a lot of time we have to chat, we have to discuss, we have to agree, we have to disagree at times, but thank you so very much,” Dravid said as Rohit laughed.

Dravid praised the players for putting up collectively solid performances through the tournament and urged them to celebrate the achievement as much as they would like. “All of you will remember these moments. We always say, it is not about the runs, it is not about the wickets, you never remember your career but you remember moments like this, so let’s really enjoy,” Dravid said.